Altoona graduation will take place in July

Altoona (WQOW) - Altoona High School has released its plan for graduation.

The high school and district officials teamed up with the health department to develop a plan for seniors to graduate on Friday, July 10 at Oakleaf Stadium.

The class of 2020 will walk across the stage in three shifts in order to comply with the county's current COVID-19 guidelines.

According to district officials, each shift will include no more than 100 attendees and attendees must social distance between households.

Other guidelines include wearing masks if distancing is not possible.

Attendees will be subject to a temperature check and each student will be limited to two guests.