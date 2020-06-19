2 charged in connection to Eau Claire County sexual assault case

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Two adults are facing felony charges in Eau Claire after a now-12-year-old told police she'd been touched inappropriately since she was six years old.

Javier Hernandez is charged with two counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

Gabriela Arano-Armas is charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Arano-Armas hit her in the head with her fist repeatedly.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hernandez.

Arano-Armas is due in court in August for an initial appearance.

Mugshots were not available for either suspect.