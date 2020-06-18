UW-Eau Claire cancels 2020 study abroad programs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students will be back on campus come fall, but they won't be able to take their education overseas.

The university has now canceled all study abroad programs for the fall semester.

About 450 students take part in the program every year.

The Center for International Education says the decision was made first with student safety in mind but also making sure students get the best experience possible.

"We did have students who would be facing quarantine when they would arrive," said Colleen Marchwick, the center's director. "Also, many of the students do look forward to that person-to-person contact, so it would have been a fundamentally different experience than what they signed up for."

The university is accepting applications for the 2021 school year in hopes that the program will be back up and running by then.