Scattered thunderstorms wash out heat but the humidity will linger

We've had a spectacular stretch of nice weather from hot but comfortable temperatures to persistent sunshine. The first half of June has been wonderful.

The humidity has held off this week with the blocking pattern that has set up, but now a cold front will push a swath of moisture into the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's with dew points in the mid 60's making it feel muggy and gross. Winds will be less but still breezy out of the south from 5 to 15 mph, before turning northwest after the cold front passes.

Showers and thunderstorms will be dissipating through the midday hours as the first line approaches. We can't rule out one or two making into the Chippewa Valley, but the better chances for storms will be after 8 pm.

The Storm Prediction Center has western counties of the valley in a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms. Storms will be elevated so their strength won't be terribly impressive and they'll be at their peak in central Minnesota around supper time.

The main threat is really just strong straight line wind gusts. The risk for large hail or any tornadoes is absent with the thermal profile showing low instability and weak wind shear needed to support strong updrafts.

Most of these storms will be gone by Friday morning and we'll clear for Friday afternoon. The humidity will linger, but the temperatures will be much closer to average through the weekend.

It was tough to find any day that we couldn't put a precipitation tag on, with spotty showers and storms possible over the next week. It's a lot of spotty and unorganized chances and there won't be any real widespread events.