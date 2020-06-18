Runners rejoice return to group training

COVID 19 has crushed a lot of runners' training schedules this year.

But on Thursday night, Blue Ox Running had a breakthrough, with its first group training session since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Dozens of runners gathered at Phoenix Park for the jog and walk. Though they maintained social distancing, participants shared a dearly-missed energy.

"You're not sure how close you can get," Matt Evans said. "But it was nice to talk to people."

Kathleen Thorn said she drove from Menomonie to experience the Blue Ox community.

"It's just fun to get together with a group of people who enjoy the same thing we do and take a break from the crazy work life and do something for ourselves," she said.

Blue Ox Running plans to hold another group run next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Phoenix Park pavilion.