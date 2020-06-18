Regis hires Teddy Joas as head girls basketball coach

Eau Claire Regis has hired Teddy Joas as its next head girls basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Joas takes over the Ramblers program from Patrick Boughton, who left in April.

Teddy Joas is the next head girls basketball coach at @RegisGBB. He is 1999 graduate from the school. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/dH9SAIfKUR — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 18, 2020

Joas is a Regis alum. His four daughters all attend school within the Regis Catholic School system.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to return to Regis High School as the coach of the Girls Basketball Program," Joas said in a release. "Regis has held and still holds a very special place for my family and myself. The Girls Basketball program has had a long and successful history. I am eager to get to work to ensure we continue to build a program that is not only successful, but also one that makes the Regis community and the city of Eau Claire proud!"

Joas brings 13 years of basketball experience to Regis. He also has experience coaching high school football and baseball.