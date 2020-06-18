Menomonie man sentenced to 40 years for murder

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Menomonie man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for killing his roommate.

In December 2018, Richard Seehaver was accused of shooting John Likeness with a crossbow, then slitting his throat with a kitchen knife. In April, the first degree murder charge was reduced to second degree, and Seehaver pleaded no contest.

Thursday in court, the state asked that Seehaver serve 51 years in prison. His attorneys argued for 25 to 30. Judge Rod Smeltzer met them halfway by sentencing Seehaver to 40 years of initial confinement, followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

While reading their victim impact statements, John's siblings said their brother was a disabled veteran and that he was a great man.

"He was always trying to help others," said Laurie Tewes, John's sister. "Always. His whole life. He taught my children to be respectful and to be kind, even to the homeless man on the street."

Seehaver's defense team said their client was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia back in 2004, and that his mental illness played a role in what he did.

"We know that the weeks leading up to that day, he was throwing electronics in the fire to prevent an upper eschalon of people from knowing what communications were happening around him," said Shelly Tomtschik, Seehaver's defense attorney.

However, District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said Seehaver has an extensive history of violence, with 15 prior convictions relating to battery and abuse.

Seehaver, who is 52, will be 92 years old before he would be able to get out of prison.