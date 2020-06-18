Local charity asking for donations of outdoor, summer necessities for kids

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A local charity is looking for your help to give Chippewa Valley kids a safe and fun summer outdoors.

Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley is asking for donations of what they call "summer necessities" for kids like sunscreen, kiddie pools, sand pails and toys, and many other outdoor items to help children safely enjoy the warm weather.

The organization's focus is to collect items from community members who don't need them anymore and give them to local children for free. The charity's director says she got the inspiration from an experience she had with her own grandson at the park.

"As I was sitting there, my grandson had his buckets, and he has his sunscreen and he had his sun cap on, but many kids did not," said Shauna Hanson, director of operations for Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley. "It would be nothing for me and my volunteers to get in our cars and go to the park and just start handing stuff out to kids."

The organization has made an Amazon wish list of items requested to give to local families in need.

To learn more about how to donate, tap/click here.