Eau Claire’s average high hits 80°

Showers and storms are approaching from the west on this humid day. Highs were once again warm, but not as warm as forecast thanks to an early afternoon thin cloud layer.

Still, temperatures were above average, which has now reached 80 degrees for Eau Claire. While the summer solstice is Saturday and has the most daylight of the year, our average temperatures will keep climbing.

In fact, today is the first of 66 consecutive days with the average high at or above 80. The peak isn't until the middle of July when the average high hits 83 degrees, and we'll be at or above 80 on average through August 22.

The humidity today was a result of moisture pooling ahead of a cold front. That front has triggered showers and storms to our west, but has been very slow to move east. Once the front passes, our dew points will begin to drop and will be a bit better tomorrow and through the weekend.

It finally arrives later tonight with the strongest storms that could contain low-end severe wind gusts most likely west of Eau Claire before the line starts to break apart.

Areas west of highway 53, but most likely closer to the Minnesota border, will have a line of showers with scattered storms move through late evening before the line breaks apart as it gets to Eau Claire overnight.

Scattered showers with an isolated rumble of thunder is the most likely forecast for Eau Claire and points east of highway 53 as this line breaks apart.

A few showers could remain tomorrow morning, but most of the activity will stay south and east of Eau Claire.

A few more could pop up later in the afternoon/evening, but again the best chances are southeast of Eau Claire. This will be the trend through the weekend.

The most widespread rain and thunderstorms will affect southwest through north-central Wisconsin, with the Chippewa Valley on the edge of scattered activity.

This means that there likely won't be that much appreciable rainfall through the weekend and next week despite there being rain and storm chances pretty much every day.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

