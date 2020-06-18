Eau Claire man dies after crashing motorcycle

Buffalo County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man died on Wednesday evening after he crashed his motorcycle in Buffalo County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway D and Highway KK in the town of Nelson.

Authorities say Gary Engen, 50, was north on D when he missed a curve, lost control and rolled several times.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Engen reportedly had a broken leg from the crash. When authorities showed up Engen collapsed and died.

Lifesaving measures were not successful.