Dunn County man indicted on gun and drug charges

Madison (WQOW) - A Dunn County man could spend the next 35 years in federal prison for allegedly possessing a gun and drugs with an intent to sell them.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, David Hartwig, 32, of Menomonie, is charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, with possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in futherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment alleges he was found with a 9 mm pistol, ammo and heroin on May 6.

If convicted, the DOJ says Hartwig faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, 20 years on the heroin charge, and a minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.