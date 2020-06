The Chippewa Steel has hired two assistant coaches with ties to the area.

The club announced Thursday Charley Grasskamp and Logan Murphy will join the staff as assistant coaches.

Story: https://t.co/tiT0rmJ4SG pic.twitter.com/hlEvzgXmoN — Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) June 18, 2020

Grasskamp is an Eau Claire Memorial alum, while Murphy is a Chippewa Falls native.

The Steel will drop the puck on its third season in the North American Hockey League this fall.