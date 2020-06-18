Buffalo Co. homicide suspect makes court appearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Buffalo County then hiding her body made his first court appearance Thursday.

Randall Q. Merrick is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse and Hiding a Corpse in Buffalo County in the death of Beth Johnson.

She disappeared sometime after she was last seen on December 25, 2016, by her son. Johnson lived in Nelson with Merrick.

The criminal complaint said that Merrick told a witness that "I killed her," and when asked who was killed, Merrick said, "Beth." He then told the witness that "I hit her too hard."

Merrick was arrested Tuesday at his residence in Rochester on a warrant from Buffalo County to extradite him back to Wisconsin to face the charges against him.

During the hearing, a judge approved an order granting Merrick a public defender.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Merrick remains in the Olmsted County Jail.