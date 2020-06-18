Altoona students finalists in nationwide challenge

Altoona (WQOW) - Four student groups from Altoona were finalists in a national contest, encouraging students to solve major world issues through creative thinking.

Three middle school groups and one from Altoona High School finished top 25 in this year's AdCap Challenge.

The high school students created "Keep and Compost," an initiative to reduce lunchroom waste.

Their idea includes keeping a cart and fridge in the lunchroom to store remaining food that normally would be thrown away. For food that spoils there will be a compost bin, that will be used in the elementary school garden.

"Keep and Compost" will receive a $1,000 grant to get the initiative underway.

"We were really grateful for the grant because we see it in our school district, it's very prominent," said Greta Schlafer, co-creator of "Keep and Compost. "We have this money and we can make a difference now."

"I think it's cool that we're going to be able to see what's happening and it's not just where it's an idea," says Khalia Mork, co-creator of Keep and Compost. "We're going to see the students benefiting."

The grant will go toward all the composting supplies and the lunchroom fridge. They hope to begin the project at the start of the school year.