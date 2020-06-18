2 more Clark County residents die from COVID-19 complications

Clark County (WQOW) - Clark County health officials are reporting their fifth and sixth deaths from COVID-19.

According to the Clark County Health Department, the two latest deaths were people over 65 with underlying health conditions.

“Our hearts go out to the grieving families and community members affected by these two deaths,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County health officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone

impacted by COVID-19, past and present."

Clark County health leaders say 56 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Fifteen of those cases are still active and one person is hospitalized.

Clark County has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the area. To put it in perspective, Clark County has a rate of 153.7. That means nearly 154 people per 100,000 have been diagnosed with disease.

In Eau Claire County the rate is 135.9, Chippewa County is 99 and Dunn County is 65.2.

Trempeleau County has the highest rate in our area with a rating of 271.

Clark County's six deaths are 13th most in Wisconsin.