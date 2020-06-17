Xcel Energy sees thousands behind on bills, has no plans to shut off power

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is seeing tens of thousands of folks behind on their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic however officials say they have no plans in the works to start shutting off those customers' power.

The Public Service Commission is ending the moratorium on disconnections on July 25, but Xcel representative Chris Ouellette said until further notice, their customers, whether residential or commercial, will still have connected power.



As of May, roughly 36,000 customers are behind on payments, but that's only about 1,000 more customers than in May of 2019.



That totals to about $16 million owed, but Ouellette said their focus is on getting people the help they need during these uncertain times.

"We know how extremely difficult this time has been for many of those customers, and we have been working very closely with them to arrange payment plans to keep their lights on, especially now that they're getting back to work and back to business," said Ouellette.



She added the deadline to apply for energy payment assistance in Wisconsin has been extended until September, and customers finding that they may need help paying those bills can reach out to Xcel for more information.