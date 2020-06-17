Tips to stay safe for upcoming FATFAR event

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Hundreds are expected to float down the Chippewa River Sunday for FATFAR, and first responders want everyone to be safe on the water.

Frenchtown's Annual Tube Float and Regalia, better known as FATFAR, is an annual one-day tubing event.

Battalion Chief Jason Thom, of the Chippewa Falls and Emergency Services, said the department has not responded to many incidents relating to FATFAR over the years, but people should still take precautions.



"Use some common sense," said Thom. "Check the weather conditions prior to going. Check the water conditions. Obviously if the water is high, which we've had recently, it's probably not a good idea to be out on the water in those conditions."

The Chippewa River is right in the backyard of Loopy's Grill and Saloon and River Rentals.

Several News 18 viewers told us they were concerned about the health risks that could come with participating in this big event during the COVID-19 pandemic, but saloon owner William 'Loopy' Kleich said despite what people think, he is not in charge of the event.

"I don't own FATFAR. Loopy's does not own FATFAR," said Kleich. "It's been going on somewhere since 1975. It is its own event. Nobody owns it. So we can't cancel it or put it on since we don't own it."

Whether the occasion was for FATFAR or not, Loopy's rents inner tubes seven days a week and plans to have the tiki bar open this weekend and the next.

Thom said it's also good to let your loved ones know what part of the river you plan to start and end on, so that people know where to look if they don't hear from you for a while.