Staying safe at beaches during pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With this week's warm temperatures, it's natural to grab the beach ball and head for the lake. But before you do, health officials have some safety reminders.

This week, all Eau Claire County beaches reopened to the public.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said if you're going to spend time at the beach, make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

In regards to COVID-19, she said to try to keep your distance from others and wear a mask if you're not in the water.

"Wash your hands," Giese said. "Don't eat food without making sure your hands are washed, and we really recommend not to eat food at the beach while you're in and out of the water."

Giese added to bring hand sanitizer and to stay home if you don't feel well.