Rep. Tiffany’s first congressional bill would cause schools to reopen in-person or lose funding

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Rep. Tom Tiffany's first bill in Congress would cause public schools to lose funding if they fail to reopen for in-person classes by September 8.

Rep. Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) said the Reopen Our Schools Act, introduced alongside Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana), is meant to be an incentive for schools to allow regular in-person learning in the upcoming school year for all public school students, elementary through college.



Under the bill, schools would need to provide a plan to safely reopen their doors, and liability protections would be put in place should staff or students contract COVID-19.



The bill also gives power to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to create a waiver process for school districts.



Virtual learning could still be offered for students, as long as those in-person classes are still in session.



Rep. Tiffany said the bill came forward out of concern for students' retention, especially in areas of the country, such as rural Wisconsin, where internet for online learning is harder to access.

"We saw kids lose two-and-a-half months of learning value at the end of this school year, and for them to lose this coming school year also, let's say, through the first of January, that'll be almost a full year of schooling that kids have lost," said Tiffany. "We're going to have a generation that is not going to get the educational attainment that we take so much pride in Wisconsin."



Tiffany added that the medical studies he and Rep. Banks have been researching show that children are less susceptible to COVID-19, and have a lower risk of death or hospitalization if they are infected.



When asked if staff and teachers becoming infected was a concern, Tiffany said it was, but he would encourage schools to include policies for long-term health leave in their plans to reopen.



The bill isn't scheduled for a vote yet but Tiffany said he believes it's important to get Congress talking on the subject regardless.



News 18 reached out to Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin for comment, but we have not heard from them as of publishing.