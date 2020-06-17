Masks, thermometers to be distributed to school districts across Wisconsin

Chippewa County (WQOW)- While Wisconsin school districts continue talks of how to safely get students back in classrooms this fall, state organizations are preparing in advance to assist schools who do return to in-person learning.

The state Emergency Operations Center and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction are partnering to distribute a one-time allocation of cloth masks and thermometers to Wisconsin schools.

Each public school district and charter school will be eligible to receive the supplies.

One local school district's superintendent detailed the information during the Chippewa County Public Heath press conference this morning.

"The thermometers will allow for non-contact temperature reading," said Jenny Starck, superintendent of the School District of Cadott Community. "This one-time allocation will be based on school enrollment, so schools with more students will get a larger allocation."

According to the Department of Public Institution, the Eau Claire Area School District can receive 23,000 masks and 46 thermometers, and Chippewa Falls Area schools can receive 10,000 masks and 20 thermometers.

Each district across the state is asked to fill out a survey to confirm they'd like the equipment, which will begin shipping in July.

Private schools will soon be contacted by the DPI and the SEOC about a separate process of distributing masks and thermometers to them.