Man arrested in 2016 WI missing persons case

Buffalo County (WQOW) - A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged in the disappearance of Beth Johnson, who was last seen in Nelson back in December of 2016.

According to the DOJ, authorities took Randall Q. Merrick, of Rochester, MN, into custody on Wednesday. Merrick is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was last seen in her Buffalo County trailer that she shared with Merrick. The two reportedly dated years earlier. The complaint went on to say Johnson's son, Joel, reported her missing nearly three months later in March of 2017. In that time, Joel said it was unusual to not hear from his mom.

The criminal complaint also stated that Merrick was abusive to Johnson. In the complaint, a witness told police Merrick said 'I killed her' and that her body was in the trunk of her car.

Johnson has not been found.

And arrest warrant has been issued in Buffalo County. A future court appearance has yet to be set.