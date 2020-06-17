Locals celebrate woman’s 100th birthday from their cars

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Dozens of cars lined up around Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire Wednesday to wish Dottie Carpenter a happy 100th birthday.

One by one, people gave Dottie greetings from their cars.

Dottie's grand-niece Nancy Davey said they planned the drive by celebration after having to cancel her 100th birthday party.



Dottie grew up in Eau Claire on her family's farm, on the land where the Oakwood Mall sits today. She's been a member of Lake Street Methodist Church for 93 years, was a teacher for over 30 years, and has been active in many local organizations.



Dottie said there's a reason she been here for a century.

"I've been very active, always, and I'm glad I was. That's the secret," Dottie said.

She said it was fun to see everyone and was surprised by the turnout. Over the course of the afternoon, more than 150 people showed up to wish Dottie a happy birthday.