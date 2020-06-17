Juneteenth celebration to be held virtually

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Due to the pandemic, Juneteenth celebrations in the Chippewa Valley will be held virtually.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the day when, on June 19, 1865, the news of the emancipation of slaves began to spread across the United States.

Typically, the day is marked with speeches, celebration and events.

Because of COVID-19, everything has turned virtual, and in the Chippewa Valley, the 10-hour schedule of events will now be hosted on a Zoom call and streamed on Facebook.

The organizer of the celebration said right now remembering the nation's past is crucial.

"We are facing racists coming out from under the rocks and there are still people that are trying to ignore it for their own comfort," said Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. "That means Juneteenth has the potential to bring us together. Juneteenth has the potential for us to give us the tools to finally unite our country."

For information on how to join the call, head to the event's Facebook page.