HuHot permanently closing Eau Claire location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Mongolian restaurant by the mall in Eau Claire, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain closed.

A sign on the door, pictured above, says the restaurant will not reopen due to COVID-19 restrictions and financial losses during the pandemic.

HuHot is a buffet-style restaurant. It is not completely clear if that setup played into the decision.

News 18 has reached out to HuHot for further information but have not yet heard back.