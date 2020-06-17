Former Blugold has sights set on Olympic trials

There's a picture from the 2017 NCAA III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships that Dylan Cooper remembers fondly.

National decathlon champion Jack Flood is seen smiling with trophy in hand. In the background, is a freshman walking past his new idol.

"When you get into college and see the guy who's number one, that's who you want to be like," Cooper said Wednesday.

Next month, Cooper will follow Flood to North Carolina to train for the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Along with some of the best decathlon runners in the nation, Cooper will train six days a week with the Athletic Lab Track Club in Cary, North Carolina. His goal is to qualify for the trials next June in Eugene, Oregon, and finish in the top ten of the decathlon competition.

That would either send him to the Olympic Games in Tokyo or the Thorpe Cup against Germany.

"The plan is to see how good we can get," Cooper said. "If it's an Olympic team or a worlds championships team, that's what I'm going to go after."

If he falls short, Cooper plans to continue training in North Carolina. He knows he has plenty of time to advance.

"I think I've barely scratched the surface as far as my potential," Cooper said."

Sarah Glidden, who has been a teammate and coach of Cooper, is confident the Holmen native will reach the trials at some point.

"He's surrounded by the best of the best. He's going to have the best people to work with," she said. "I think this is only going to grow his career."

Cooper will be joined by UW-Platteville's Cody Faust in North Carolina later this year.