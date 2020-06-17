Court document: Rusk Co. murder suspect admits shooting at grandmother

Rusk County (WQOW) - A probable cause statement shows a Rusk County man admitted to shooting at one of his now-deceased grandparents.

Adam Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile male were taken into custody last week for the deaths of Rosoloski's grandparents - Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski.

According to a sheriff's office report News 18 obtained from the clerk of courts office, Robert and Bonnie's bodies were found, along with a large amount of suspected blood, in their rural Sheldon home.

Investigators learned Adam Rosolowski had been arrested the same night of the murders in connection with a police chase in a neighboring county and had suspected blood on his pants.

Two of his passengers who, based on their initials, are Falk and the juvenile, told detectives that Rosolowski shot his grandmother.

Rosolowski first claimed Falk shot both of them with a shotgun because Falk wanted their truck.

Investigators say Rosolowski eventually admitted firing two rounds from a handgun, aimed at his grandmother's head, and said she was bleeding when he left the scene.

The suspects are being held for murder, but formal charges have not been filed at this point.