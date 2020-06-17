Chippewa Valley Museum receives funding for new production

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Chippewa Valley Museum is in the process of bringing a new production to one of their most unique exhibits, thanks in part to a generous gift.

The RCU Foundation is giving the museum a $30,000 donation to help fund the "Music of the North" production. The show will be performed in the museum's Farmhouse Object Theater, which is a multi-screen show with audio, lighting effects, photos and exhibits.

The museum hosts the only object theater in northwestern Wisconsin.

The new production will showcase musical heritage and culture in the Chippewa Valley in a 17-minute exhibition geared to emotionally touch all members of the community.

"It tugs at the heart strings, and so that's what we really want that experience to be," said Carrie Ronnander, director and curator of the Chippewa Valley Museum. "Coming to a museum, you can look at things, but if you immerse yourself in an emotional experience, it gets you to a whole different level of learning, so that's why we really wanted to do it again."

The total cost of the new exhibit is around $125,000 and much of it will be used to purchase new equipment like digital projectors and lighting hardware. The first production is set to open in 2021.

If you're wondering when you can get back to the Chippewa Valley Museum to see current events, it reopened on Wednesday.