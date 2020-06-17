A perfect, hot but not too humid summer day

The summer time checklist estimates a near perfect summer day. Much like Tuesday, Wednesday will be hot but not humid with a cool breeze.

Temperatures will climb near, but likely fall just short of 90 Wednesday afternoon. The average for June 17th in Eau Claire is 79 degrees. This above average trend will continue into the weekend, with a better chance of hitting 90 on Thursday.

Dew points will stay in the upper 50's and maybe hit 60 later in the day Wednesday. This will keep the heat more comfortable before a surge of moisture pumps dew points into the mid 60's for Thursday. This mugginess will push heat indices into the low to mid 90's.

Winds will stay breezy the next few days still. South winds from 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph will give relief from the heat Wednesday, but Thursday it will just feel like walking in a hair drier.

A cold front will kick up showers and thunderstorms very late Thursday into Friday morning. This will help wash out the heat and humidity. It will also bring a small chance for a few strong storms. A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms is set for portions of the Chippewa Valley. Small hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats overnight into Friday morning,

The weekend is active, but spotty with it's thunderstorms. The summer solstice is on Saturday marking the "longest day of the year" and Father's Day looks cooler but a tad active again with a few storms.