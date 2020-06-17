12 new sculptures on display downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As you enjoy all those outdoor activities that summer brings, you'll also be able to enjoy some new artwork thanks to Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

Twelve new sculptures were added to the tour on Wednesday as part of the free outdoor public art exhibit.

The current pandemic did delay this year's installations, but thanks to the city's growing local artist community, plenty of new art is on display.

"It means a lot to the local artists to be able to have their families see their work," said Julie Pangallo, the tour's executive director. "Some of the work was designed specifically for this community. Local artists are really leading the way this year."

The artists are paid a stipend for the use of their work, and all the sculptures are available for sale.

The new pieces will be on exhibit through next year.

You can find new sculptures in several areas including Water Street, Barstow Street, Graham Avenue and Grant Avenue.