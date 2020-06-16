What to do if a black bear is on your property

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Many wild animals are finding themselves out of hibernation and in people's yards, but how can you be safe if you come across one?

Jess Carstens, an area wildlife supervisor with the Wisconsin DNR, said it's very common to see wild animals, particularly bears, around this time of year.

Carstens said the main reason a bear might end up on your property is because it's likely drawn to a source of food like a bird feeder or garbage can.

You can remove those food sources for a couple of weeks to help alleviate nuisance situations, or you can try another method.

"You can try to scare them away by yelling at them, making any kind of loud noise, banging a couple of pots and pans together," said Carstens. "Things like that will generally startle them and get them to run away."

If you need help getting a wild animal off your property, Carstens suggests visiting the DNR's website or calling their non-emergency number 1-888-936-7463 to speak with a consultant.

Carstens also wanted to remind folks to never touch wild animals because they can be unpredictable.