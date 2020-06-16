The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point offers free online courses to everyone

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- During a time of uncertainty people may have lost their jobs or even their entire business forcing them to look elsewhere for income.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) is offering a free chance for anyone to continue their education.

"These are actually what we consider non-credit or training and development courses so they are open to the public, they don't have to go through the admissions process but we have them register and have customer service to support their experience," said Wayne Sorenson, Director of Continuing Education Outreach at UWSP.

The courses are designed to learn new skills, sharpen old ones, or even get a certificate in your field of choice which Wayne says, "they're able to identify where they have a gap or where they have an interest or where they need a certain skill to advance."

There are plenty of course options to choose from including web page development. supervision management, personal finance, and more.

Oncethe course is completed you will receive a certificate of completion.

But as far as how you use your certificate, well, Wayne says that's really up to you and the position you're in with your career.

