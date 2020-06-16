Strawberry patches open for 2020 season

Menomonie (WQOW)- For some families, summer is a time to get out and pick fresh fruits and many area farms are now opening up to offer freshly grown strawberries.

Govin's Farm in Menomonie is one of them. It opened Monday to kick off its three-week season.

The farm does have some new safety guidelines, like social distancing between picking rows and limiting how many strawberries are eaten while in the patch. However, owners say the turnout has been greater than expected to start the year.

John Govin told News 18 it was important for him to get the season underway and give others another outdoor activity amidst the pandemic.

"We're trying to be as normal as we can here because I think this is important that people need to get out and enjoy their time," Govin said.

Govin said within ten minutes of opening on Monday, around 20 people were waiting in line to get out to the patch.

One local family picks strawberries as an annual tradition, visiting the farm four to five times per year, which they say they will do again this year, even during the pandemic.

"We have several generations here today," said Kristine Verbacken, who visited Govin's Farm with her family. "From three years old to my mom that is 89. It's just a cool thing to be able to do especially with the coronavirus. It's wonderful."

Govin's Farm is allowing visitors to buy pre-picked berries or pick their own seven days a week for the next three weeks.

Mac's Berry Farm in Bloomer is now also open for the season.

To learn more about strawberry picking at Govin's Farm, tap/click here.