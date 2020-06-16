Sam Stange selected to World Junior Summer Showcase

Before Sam Stange skates in a Badgers sweater, he has the opportunity to wear one for USA Hockey.

The Eau Claire native was one of 43 players selected to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase in Michigan next month. The evaluation camp will help determine the U.S. National Junior Team that will play in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Canada in 2021.

43 players have been invited to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase at @USAHockeyArena. #WJSS 🇺🇸



Full details → https://t.co/J9euUpQ2vJ pic.twitter.com/WmWtrEphxe — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 16, 2020

The camp will run from July 24-August 1 in Plymouth, Michigan at USA Hockey Arena. The international championship will be played from December 26, 2020 through January 5, 2021, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Stange spent time in the United State Hockey League last season, scoring 24 goals in 48 games.

He will begin his college career at the University of Wisconsin this fall.