Peplinski brings renewed passion to Altoona

When Michelle Peplinski left Eau Claire North's girls varsity basketball program, she immediately joined the district's youth program.

Working with younger players reignited Peplinski's passion for the game, and changed her perspective.

"Teaching it from the ground up was just exciting for me," she said. "That and the AAU coaching that I've been able to do with some kids in the area at the 16U level has got me excited about combining the two."

Peplinski was officially hired to lead Altoona High School's girls program on Monday at a school board meeting. She met her senior captains, Daydrean Henrichs and Averie Varsho, on Tuesday afternoon.

Peplinski said a longtime connection to Altoona led her to the job.

"Altoona always sent their youth kids to our camp. I was able to meet a lot of families. It's 10 minutes from my house," Peplinski said. "I loved my time at Eau Claire North, but this is a different type of an opportunity and I'm competitive, so it fit my personality really well."

Elissa Updward, Altoona's athletic director, told News 18 in a text message Peplinski's philosophy, experience and knowledge of the game brings excitement to the school and community.

The Rails return five seniors, but Peplinski said her program is young. She believes solid defense will lead to a relaxed pace and creativity on offense.

Altoona hopes to host its annual summer league still, which features many high school teams. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled any June activities at the school, but Peplinski hopes to play in July.

"This was not something I was expecting during the winter season last year," Peplinski said. "I did get to see Altoona play, but I certainly wasn't watching with the perspective that now I would be."

Varsho said working with her new coach this summer would be an important step for everyone to get comfortable.