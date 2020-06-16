Near 90 with increasing humidity next couple days

Temperatures were above average all day, but thankfully humidity stayed low for most of it, but dew points have crept closer to 60 this evening. Expect dew points to drop again tonight to the mid 50s, so it won't be that humid, but those sensitive to humidity will notice a little in the air.

We'll stay sunny, and temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow with highs near 90 and again dew points climbing to near 60 by late afternoon. Thursday will have similar temperatures with highs near 90, but dew points will be higher. They'll be in the 60s most of the day with mid to perhaps briefly upper 60s possible later in the day.

That happens as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be more clouds, too, with a partly cloudy sky and a few showers possible.

The main threat of rain and thunderstorms arrives Thursday evening and overnight, though thankfully at this point the severe weather risk is low (but cannot be ruled out- check back for updates over the next 24 to 36 hours as it gets closer).

Once this round dissipates Friday morning, we'll see on and off rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the weekend. This happens as an upper level low gets cut off from the main jet stream and spins energy over the Midwest, so expect rain at any time though it doesn't look like the entire weekend will be a washout.

Temperatures do cool down and eventually humidity will go away, too, for early next week, but this trend doesn't look like it'll last too long.