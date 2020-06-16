Menomonie closes waterpark for the 2020 season

Menomonie (WQOW) - The 13,914 square foot Wakanda Waterpark in Menomonie will not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Lowell Prange made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Prange said the decision was difficult but the safety of the community and staff is the number one priority.

"The level of public congregation that takes place at a municipal swimming pool and the number of staff required to operate creates an environment with a multitude of safety concerns related to COVID-19. Social distancing, limited number of visitors and resources required to open the facility have all been taken into consideration," Prange said in a letter.

If you already purchased a pass for 2020 the money will automatically be refunded.

Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool is also closed for the entire 2020 swimming season.

A formal announcement about the Bernard F. Willi Pool in Chippewa Falls has yet to be made.