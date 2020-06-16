Local Boys & Girls Clubs reopen for summer

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- After three months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local youth development centers are reopening their doors to kids once again.

Three of the four Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley opened this week, including locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Black River Falls. The Menomonie location will remain closed until July.

The Eau Claire location at the Lee & Mary Markquart Center is opening under some new guidelines, including lowering the admitted age groups and providing more virtual development programming.

But in a time where social distancing is crucial for everyone's safety, program coordinators are focusing on continuing social interaction between kids in safe ways.

"We have a big emphasis this summer on our socio-emotional program," said MarLee Johnson, center director at the Lee & Mary Markquart Center. "So, we will do anything that we can do to just get kids back together again, socially distanced and back together, and just get them having fun with each other and practicing different teamwork skills."

Johnson said there is still space available for more kids to join the program.

To learn more about how your children can apply for the program, tap/click here.