Former St. Patrick’s School to be demolished

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Plans are underway to demolish the former St. Patrick's school building and parish center in Eau Claire, and use the space to create a bigger parking lot.

Parish officials cite the growing financial burden of maintaining the building as the motivation behind the decision. The building has sat empty since last summer, when the parish offices moved into the old convent at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.



Mike Larrabee, a volunteer with the parish, said the demolition will save the parish an estimated $50,000 per year in heating and cooling costs alone.

"It's going to be pretty substantial," Larrabee said. "It's really kind of the difference between being able to maintain a budget and not being able to maintain a budget."

The original school building was constructed in 1930 with an addition in 1962.

"There's a lot of people that have come by that went to school here, attended church here, and did all kinds of things with this parish over the years, and it's really a sad time for those folks," Larrabee said. "But it's a great time for the parish moving forward, and kind of cleaning the slate, getting rid of some old stuff that is just not useful to us anymore."

Larrabee said the total cost to tear down the former school and redo the parking lot is roughly $500,000. He said demolition is scheduled for this winter, and the project is supposed to be completed by next spring.

When finished, the new parking lot will have 260 parking stalls. He said the parish currently rents spaces to the neighboring Mayo Clinic Health System Luther Campus, and said this will increase the number of spaces for rent.

A letter from Rev. Brian Jazdzewski said revenue from renting the spaces is estimated to be $93,600 per year. The same letter said a benefactor has offered to provide funds for the project and be reimbursed through rental revenue.

The letter said it will take roughly five and a half years to reimburse the benefactor. It said once the money is paid back, the total benefit to the parish will be nearly $150,000 per year.