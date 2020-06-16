DHS gives $1.2 million for “Birth to 3” programs

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Young children with disabilities will now have access to more resources in the Chippewa Valley.

That's thanks to a large grant from the state Department of Health Services.

The DHS "Birth to 3" program is an early intervention program for kids under the age of three that have developmental delays or disabilities.

Each county had to apply for the $1.2 million dollar grant and only 15 were selected to receive a portion of the funds.

Several counties in western Wisconsin were recipients. With the joint Chippewa and Eau Claire counties receiving just under $96,000, Barron County with a little more than $28,500 and Polk County with nearly $60,000.

Each county can use the grant however it's needed: whether it be workplace and family training, new tools to identify issues early on or increased coordination between resources.