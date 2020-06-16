Crank up the A/C it’s going to get toasty

Pesky cloud cover over the area has kept temperatures warmer overnight Monday. Now, we'll see them slowly dissipate leading way to plenty of sunshine late Tuesday.

Our upper level jet stream pattern is setup in what's called an 'Omega Block' which allows for an extended period of hot and humid air to filter into the location of high pressure. Southerly winds from 10 to 20 mph Tuesday will aid in mixing the lower levels of the atmosphere helping increase temperatures with the abundant sunshine.

This will breed temperatures into the upper 80's Tuesday. Dew points won't quite get above 60 so the humidity will stay low for one more day, before we really start to feel the mugginess Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will climb to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday, too. Dew points will get into the low to mid 60's and that will put heat indices into the mid 90's.

Plus, the UV index will be at a 9, meaning it will only take 15 minutes to burn without sunscreen. All of these will put people sensitive to heat at risk for heat stroke, so take breaks in the shade or indoors and stay hydrated! .

Finally, late Thursday into Friday morning is our chance at any thunderstorms. This will help cut into the muggy, hot weather. There will be a few other chances at thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as temperatures continue to settle back towards average in the weekend.