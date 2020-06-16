Calling for racial justice at a small protest in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday in downtown Eau Claire, a small group of people continued to peacefully protest against racial injustice.

Protesters showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on the corner of Barstow and Madison Streets.

Although it's been three weeks since the death of George Floyd, organizer Kylie Olson said it's important to keep the awareness alive.



"The Black Lives Matter movement is not over. We still have lots of work to do. It's not a trend that's just going to end," said Olson.

Organizers plan to have another rally next Tuesday.