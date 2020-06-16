Black River Falls, other Ho-Chunk Gaming casinos reopening at the end of the month

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Ho-Chunk Gaming is opening the doors to three more of their casinos on June 29.

Their casinos in Black River Falls, Wisconsin Dells, and Wittenberg will open with some new guidelines for everyone.

The Black River Falls Casino has been closed since March 19.

All three will have different hours. The Black River Falls casino is open Sunday-Wednesday from 8 am to 12 am and Thursday-Saturday from 8 am until 2 am.

Wisconsin Dells is open 9 am to 1 am seven days a week.

The Wittenberg casino is open Sunday-Thursday 8 am to 12 am and Friday-Saturday frm 8 am to 2 am.

Some of the changes include masks being required for all guests, visitors, and employees.

Everyone who enters will have their temperature checked.

Smoking won't be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. Designated areas outside will be marked off for use.

Hand sanitizer will be at the door and throughout the casino floor.

Exits and entrances will be marked as only one way in and one way out.

They reopened their Madison casino last month.

If you prefer to gamble at St. Croix Casinos Turtle Lake, that casino opened on June 1.

In Turtle Lake, temperature checks will be conducted at the doors before guests can enter