Barron County judge’s Facebook friendship upends Wisconsin custody case

Madison (WQOW/AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a judge's decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias.

Barron County Judge J.M. Bitney presided over Angela Carroll's custody case in 2017.

According to court records, before ruling on her case, Bitney accepted her friend request on Facebook which was never disclosed.

The documents said Carroll liked 18 of Bitney’s posts and even commented on two of them before Bitney ruled in Carroll’s favor.

In February 2019, the court of appeals found a reasonable person would question Bitney’s ability to decide the case fairly.

The court on Tuesday upheld the lower court's order that the case be re-heard by another judge.

The ruling was the first of its kind in Wisconsin and it could test the boundaries of social media use by judges.

It is the latest in a series of examples across the country where a judge's actions on social media call into question their ability to fairly consider cases before them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.