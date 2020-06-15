 Skip to Content

Warm and humid air arrives before unsettled weather

Temperatures today were fairly close to Eau Claire's average high of 79 degrees, but that felt nice especially with lower dew points, so it wasn't humid. There were a few clouds and pop up showers especially earlier in the day, but that will continue to settle down overnight.

Lows will actually be a bit warmer than average, but that won't be due to rising humidity. Dew points will stay comfortably to the upper 40s/low 50s, but a southerly breeze will keep low temps near or above 60.

Despite a comfortable start to the day, tomorrow will be much warmer than today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points climbing to near or just above 60. This means we'll feel the humidity, though it's not super humid.

Tomorrow night again won't be too bad with falling dew points to comfortable levels, but it looks even warmer and a bit more humid by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will rise to near 90 with dew points in the low 60s. This will make some spots feel like the mid 90s.

If you're looking to mow the lawn or get other outdoor chores done, the next couple days is when to do it despite the increasing heat and humidity. That's because showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday later in the day.

Showers and storm chances will linger on and off from Thursday evening all the way into early next week as an upper level low gets cut off from the main jet stream and slowly spins over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will decrease next week, but the rain chances will continue until that low gets picked up by the jet again and pushed east.

It doesn't look like continuous rain Thursday through Monday, but there will be several rounds of scattered showers and storms for at least those five consecutive days.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

