Warm and humid air arrives before unsettled weather

Temperatures today were fairly close to Eau Claire's average high of 79 degrees, but that felt nice especially with lower dew points, so it wasn't humid. There were a few clouds and pop up showers especially earlier in the day, but that will continue to settle down overnight.

Lows will actually be a bit warmer than average, but that won't be due to rising humidity. Dew points will stay comfortably to the upper 40s/low 50s, but a southerly breeze will keep low temps near or above 60.

Despite a comfortable start to the day, tomorrow will be much warmer than today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points climbing to near or just above 60. This means we'll feel the humidity, though it's not super humid.

Tomorrow night again won't be too bad with falling dew points to comfortable levels, but it looks even warmer and a bit more humid by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will rise to near 90 with dew points in the low 60s. This will make some spots feel like the mid 90s.

If you're looking to mow the lawn or get other outdoor chores done, the next couple days is when to do it despite the increasing heat and humidity. That's because showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday later in the day.

Showers and storm chances will linger on and off from Thursday evening all the way into early next week as an upper level low gets cut off from the main jet stream and slowly spins over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will decrease next week, but the rain chances will continue until that low gets picked up by the jet again and pushed east.

It doesn't look like continuous rain Thursday through Monday, but there will be several rounds of scattered showers and storms for at least those five consecutive days.