U.S. Supreme Court rules federal law protects LGBTQ workers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday a federal ruling will extend protections to millions of workers in the LGBTQ community, and local advocates are ecstatic.

The U.S. Supreme court ruled that an existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and transgender status.

The Trump Administration argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars discrimination based on sex and that it did not extend to gender identity and sexual orientation. However, in a 6 to 3 ruling, Supreme Court justices said the law does.

Breana Stanley, president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, said some of their clients were fired from their jobs or bullied by co-workers after coming out.



"It's really awesome to see that the Supreme Court took a stand for transgender individuals," said Stanley. "Hopefully it starts an unfolding of other protections because they are still struggling when it comes to housing protections, adoptions, stuff like that."

According to UCLA's Williams Institute, there were about 171,000 LGBTQ-identifying adults in Wisconsin in 2018.

Data from the institute also showed that 22 states already have statutes protecting workers based on sexual orientation, including Wisconsin.

However, Stanley said gender identity and expression is not a protected class in Wisconsin.