Sex offender to be released in Rice Lake

Barron County (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault five years ago is set to be released into Rice Lake.

Romaine Quinn, 54, will be released on June 23 and live at 2285 20 1/8 Street in Rice Lake.

Quinn was convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault on March 16, 2015.

As part of his release, Quinn is not to have unsupervised contact with kids, not to have any relationships without agent approval, he is prohibted from being in places frequented by kids, he must maintain absolute sobriety and be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life.