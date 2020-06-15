Person at Clark Co. store tests positive for COVID-19, shoppers asked to monitor for symptoms

Clark County (WQOW) - If you visited a grocery store in Abbotsford over the weekend you may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the Clark County Health Department, the 52nd person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say that person was contagious and at La Tropicana, a Mexican grocery store, on Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14.

The health department has not been able to collect names of people who shopped at the store during that three-day stretch.

If you visited La Tropicana between June 12-14 you are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. If you experience COVID-19 symptoms you are encouraged to contact your doctor to be tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include; cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, aches, nausea, vomiting or loss of smell or taste.