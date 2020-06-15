Pablo Center welcomes first Broadway production

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Broadway is coming to the city of clear water. The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced it's third season line-up which, for the first time, includes a Broadway production

'Waitress' will be whipping up some delicious pies on stage March 24, 2021. The musical, based off the 2007 movie with the same name, tells the story of Jenna, a baker and waitress and her abusive relationship with her husband. The hit Broadway show's lyrics and music was written by Grammy-award winner, Sara Bareilles and was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Pablo Center said the theme of season three is about "using the power of art to dream big, to create, and to inspire new possibilities as they offer

a creative outlet to help navigate the process of healing and of bringing people back together."

In a press release Executive Director, Jason Jon Anderson explained why they chose that theme, "They highlight some of the best qualities within humanity and encourage us to challenge one another to push the human race forward. These three words dare us as individuals and as a whole to be more. They remind us that we are all makers and part of the creative process."

The season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 2 with Third Coast Production.