Historians collecting Northern Wisconsin State Fair community stories for archives

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- While the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is canceled for 2020, area historians are collecting stories from the community of some of their favorite past fair experiences.

The Chippewa County Historical Society is seeking area residents willing to share interesting or unusual memories of the fair to add to its archives. Several stories will also be featured in a new history book about the fair that will be released around Christmas time.

Historical society workers say community remembrances of the fair will help better detail the history of it for future generations.

"We're all creating our community all the time," said Frank Smoot, executive director of the Chippewa County Historical Society. "If we remember those things, then we can teach other people about those things as we're doing it. Whether through a funny story, a moving story, or an unusual story, we're making better citizens."

The proceeds from the new book will be used to fund the new Chippewa Area History Center.

The remembrances can be as short as a paragraph or two, and pictures are also encouraged if you have them.

If you are interested in submitting a story, the Chippewa County Historical Society is asking to send all materials by mail to the Area History Center at 123 Allen St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.