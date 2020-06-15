Health officials: Use good judgment while drinking alcohol during the pandemic

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Now that more area bars are reopening and increasing capacity, Eau Claire County health officials warn residents it is important to be smart when consuming alcohol; especially during a pandemic.

"Going out and drinking alcohol is certainly something that many in this community have as a part of their social life," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. "Drinking alcohol can contribute to people not using good judgement about maintaining physical distance and making sure they are keeping themselves and others safe."

Giese said she expects establishments and customers to abide by the county's public health order.

During a press conference on Monday, Giese also touched on the increase of COVID-19 cases in the western part of Wisconsin, particularly La Crosse County. Cases there have doubled in the past week and many of them have been people under the age of 30.

Giese said almost half of the COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County are among those in the under 30 crowd.

In all, 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Eau Claire County. Of the 137, 116 are recovered. There have been 6,480 negative tests.